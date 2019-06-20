The Transportation Club of Tacoma as given away over $100,000 in scholarships to students in the Tacoma/Pierce County area. The money is raised from our annual HiJinks Golf Tournament.

The Transportation Club of Tacoma as given away over $100,000 in scholarships to students in the Tacoma/Pierce County area. The money is raised from our annual HiJinks Golf Tournament.

HiJinks Scholarship Golf Tournament

TCT’s 39th Annual HiJinks Golf Tournament

August 7th, 2019

Entry Fee for golfers $150 Each

Dinner for spectators only $25 Each

PACKAGE INCLUDES: Golf, Cart, Range Balls, Golfer Goody Bag, BBQ Burger Lunch, Long Drive Contest, KP Contest, Putting Contest, One mulligan, Easy Eagle, Dinner, $50.00 Northshore Gift Card for any hole in ones made during tournament and a Raffle Prize!

Charity golf tournaments are always fun. Over the years I’ve probably played in a dozen different golf tournaments. Here in Tacoma/Pierce County there are two tournaments where I am willing to risk my reputation and dignity: Transportation Club of Tacoma HiJinks Tournament and the Soroptimist Golf Charity Tournament. Both tournaments welcome men and women golfers. Women add both ability and whimsy.

This local event will take place at North Shore Public Golf Course in Northeast Tacoma.

This local event will take place at North Shore Public Golf Course in Northeast Tacoma.

Washington Transportation/shipping accounts for about a third of our state’s economy. Our 75 ports of Washington are doing their job and making adjustments. The Transportation Club of Tacoma is the largest transportation club in Washington. They meet once a month from September through June.

The Transportation Club of Tacoma has awarded an average of $20,000 in scholarships per year for the last five years due to the HiJinks Tournament. The club meets once a month from September to June each year. For more information, please visit – transportationcluboftacoma.org/hi-jinks/