City of Lakewood seeks Real Estate Brokerage Services

The City of Lakewood is seeking Real Estate Brokerage services (Broker) to assist with selling multiple properties along Pacific Highway held by private land owners.

These properties, along with property owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for its maintenance facility, when redeveloped as a whole will stimulate commercial development based on a new and exciting development vision for the area, called Lakewood Landing.

Learn more about the City of Lakewood’s Request for Proposal at the City’s website.