A Special Kind of Stupid

Submitted by John Simpson – Lakewood City Council.

To paraphrase former President Ronald Reagan, the most terrifying words for Lakewood citizens to hear are: “I’m from the Department of Social and Health Services, and I’m here to place another violent offender in your community.”

DSHS has a pronounced and predictable predilection of placing sexual and/or violent offenders into some of Lakewood’s adult family homes.

The department does this because it utilizes a cost-based risk analysis to decide when and where to place violent and/or sexual offenders into Lakewood’s residential neighborhoods, thereby transferring safety risks and costs to the city and its residents.

Lakewood is ground zero for the results of this economically driven but inexcusable disregard for public safety.

This low level of thought and regard for Lakewood’s citizens sank even lower late last week when city officials learned from Community Crisis Stabilization Services, a state run program that is part of the DSHS’s system of care, that the department would place a 15-year old male juvenile – with a long history of violent behavior – into a Lakewood CCSS home.

Instead of keeping the juvenile in a very restrictive facility in Eastern Washington, DSHS chose to transport him across the state to place him in one of the department’s least restrictive facilities – a single family residence in the city – for several weeks before sending him back to Eastern Washington when space opens in another facility.

Concerned about the safety of Lakewood’s citizens, members of police department and the Behavioral Health Contact Team convened a meeting with representatives from CCSS, West Pierce Fire & Rescue, and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

During the meeting, city officials stated that DSHS’s placement decision defies logic, puts citizens and the juvenile at risk, and that the CCSS staff in the home may not be able to meet their client’s unique needs.

CCSS staff members said they had not been provided all the necessary information concerning the juvenile’s prior violent behavior from DSHS – the very agency that is supposed to work with them.

Not surprisingly, the DSHS representatives could only confirm that the circuitous decision concerning the juvenile’ temporary release to the CCSS operated Lakewood home had been made by others well over their pay grades.

The juvenile is now residing in Lakewood.

No good can come from this special kind of stupid.