7-Eleven seeks to redevelop gas station on Tacoma Mall Blvd

7-Eleven has filed a Project Permit Application with the City of Lakewood to remove an existing fuel system and Underground Storage Tanks (USTs), New tenant 7-Eleven, to install new USTs/ Lines / Multiple Product Dispenser (MPDs) at 8306 Tacoma Mall Blvd in Lakewood.

The Gas Station will include the following: 6 MPDs UST: 2 tanks: one 20,000 gallon split tank: 8,000 premium, 12,000 diesel and one 20,000 gallon tank for regular unleaded. All excavations to be backfilled compacted and paved with asphalt to match existing. Existing convenience store will remain.

Read the Notice of Application on the City of Lakewood’s website.