Stadium Way closes at Division Avenue to N. Tacoma Avenue on June 20

Beginning on June 20, Stadium Way/N. E Street/N. 1st Street will be completely closed to traffic just north of Division Avenue to N. Tacoma Avenue. Construction will last the entire summer break to about September 4. More.

This week the contractor will start installing the project’s first track on Stadium Way south of Division Avenue. The contractor will install two, 300-foot strands of rail in this area. After laying the track, crews will pour concrete in this section. Then the “test track” will be inspected for two weeks.

In Hilltop, the contractor will continue working on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 14th Street to 15th Street and in the MLK Jr. Way and 14th St. intersection. In addition, crews are building foundations for the Link power poles along Martin Luther King Jr. Way. On N. 1st Street, the contractor is coordinating with Tacoma Public Utilities to connect customers to the new water line. The contractor has temporarily stopped working on the traction power substation along Stadium Way. Crews will open Commerce Street to two-way traffic on June 20.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 14th Street, and N. 1st Street

When

Week of June 17

Where

Stadium Way between Division Avenue and N. Tacoma Avenue – street closed on June 20. Beginning on June 20, Stadium Way/N. E Street/N. 1st Street will be completely closed just north of Division Avenue to N. Tacoma Avenue. Follow detour routes on Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. E Street, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th St. to S. 16th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 14th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 14th St. is closed on either side of MLK Jr. Way for about one block.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – lane restrictions.

Commerce Street from 7th Street to the 705 onramp – street closure. Commerce St. will be open to two-way traffic starting on June 20.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to G Street – southbound lane closure. The street will be open to two-way traffic during non-work hours, if possible.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.