Public Invited to Ride Free “Taste Express” to the Taste of Tacoma

Pierce Transit is operating the free “Taste Express” again this year to the Taste of Tacoma event June 21 – 23. Rides are free, thanks to the Taste of Tacoma, which is sponsoring the service. Parking at the Taste is extremely limited, so the Taste Express offers an easy and free way to park and travel to the event.

Riders can catch the Taste Express at the Tacoma Community College (TCC) Transit Center, located at 19th St. and Mildred Street. Taste Express service will operate every 30 minutes from TCC beginning at 10 a.m. each day. Parking at TCC around the transit center is free.

Customers can catch the Taste Express back to TCC at Point Defiance Park’s main entrance near Pearl St. and North Park Way. The last buses will leave the Taste of Tacoma at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SHUTTLE paratransit transportation is available for registered SHUTTLE customers during normal SHUTTLE service hours. Registered SHUTTLE customers should call 253-581-8000 (option 1, then option 2) one to five days in advance to schedule their trip. SHUTTLE customers will be dropped off and picked up at a temporary designated zone on Pearl Street at North Park Way.

In addition to the Express, Pierce Transit also has local routes that travel to or near the event, and many routes have service to TCC with connections to the Taste Express. For more information, visit Pierce Transit’s route information page at piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes or call 253.581.8000 to get help planning a trip.

Pierce Transit Routes 10 and 11 will be on detour during the Taste of Tacoma. Both routes will not serve bus stops between North 46th Street and the ferry landing, and both will terminate at Pearl St. and North Park Way. The stop at Pearl and North Park Way is the designated bus stop for Point Defiance during the Taste of Tacoma.