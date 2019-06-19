Lakewood Baseball Club season in the books

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

The Lakewood Baseball Club has finished the 2019 season with a flurry of activity.

Everyone that participates in youth sports is part of a winning team. The win column may be used to judge the Division Champions, but the only true loss is if you fail to learn from the experience.

Coming Home

The Shetland Division (6U) does not keep score, unless you count the number of smiles per side. There were 57 youth registered with 17 registered mentors spread through 6 teams. Thank you all that assisted!

The Pinto Division (8U) was comprised of 5 teams, with 63 players and 14 volunteer mentors. The Pinto Division Champions are Angels Premier.

The Mustang Division (10U) is divided into 2 differing levels of Competition, Olympic (Recreation and Cascade (Competitive). LBC had one Olympic team, comprised of 13 players and 1 volunteer. The Olympic Division teams play other recreational level teams.

The Cascade Mustang Division was comprised of 50 players and 10 Volunteers forming 4 teams. The Division Champions are the Tacoma Cardinals.

The Bronco Division (12U) is divided into 2 differing levels of Competition, Olympic (Recreation) and Cascade (Competitive). LBC had two Olympic teams for a total of 25 players and 9 volunteers. The Olympic Bronco Championship belongs to the Rangers who also won the Lakewood/DuPont Friendship Cup.

The Pony Division (14U) is divided into 2 differing levels of Competition, Olympic (Recreation) and Cascade (Competitive). LBC had one Olympic team with 13 players and 2 volunteers.

This was the inaugural year of the return of Girls’ Fastpitch to LBC. There was significant interest, but it is often hard to re-create the wheel. Several 14U and 12U individuals were placed on DuPont teams, that play in the Thurston County Fastpitch Association. LBC did have one full team in the 10U Division. The Barracudas placed second in their division with TCFA. The team consisted of 12 players and 5 volunteers.

In all, 233 youth participated in the program and 58 volunteers stepped up to the plate to provide for our youth. Lakewood Baseball Club is a Washington Non-profit and 501c3 organization, managed and operated by volunteers.