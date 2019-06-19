Auto Chlor files project application for new building in Lakewood

Auto Chlor Systems has filed a project application with the City of Lakewood to construction of a new multi-tenant, 25,100gsf commercial building on 1.92 acres of vacant land at 9520 Front St S.

The main tenant is proposed to be Auto Chlor Systems which is a company that leases and maintains commercial dishwashers. The second proposed tenant space has not yet been leased. The project will include site improvements in addition to new landscaping and parking.

Read the complete Notice of Application at the City of Lakewood’s website.