Steilacoom High School Class of 2019

Steilacoom High School graduated 213 seniors on Saturday June 8, 2019. Nearly 3 million dollars in scholarship awards were accepted out of over 9 million dollars in scholarships offered.

Thirty-eight students received their Associate Degree from Pierce College through the Running Start program, along with their high school diplomas.

Two of our students received military appointments to the United States Military Academy at West Point and to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Forty-seven of the graduating seniors attended their entire school career, Kindergarten through 12 th grade, within the Steilacoom Historical School District!

Five students received honor cords from the Pierce County Skills Center.

Athletic scholarships were awarded to 9 seniors.

Thirty-four students were recipients of the Washington State Honors Award, which recognizes the top ten percent of the entire state’s high school graduating class.

Steilacoom High School was recently awarded the U.S. News & World Report “Best High Schools 2019”. High schools around the nation were ranked on six indicators of school quality. The ranking indicators included: College Readiness, Math and Reading Proficiency, Math and Reading Performance, Underserved Student Performance, College Curriculum Breadth, and Graduation Rate.

Steilacoom High School is one of six school is the Steilacoom Historical School District which serves the Town of Steilacoom, City of Dupont, Anderson and Ketron Islands plus portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.