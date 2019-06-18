McChord Field runway reopens

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – McChord Field’s runway officially reopened June 17 after being closed for repairs since February, marking the return of Airmen and C-17 Globemaster III’s who were temporarily stationed elsewhere.

At 10 a.m., a McChord C-17 returning from a temporary duty was the first to land on the new runway, to be followed by 17 more throughout the day, bringing the final installment of the equipment and Airmen back to McChord.

Despite being geographically separated, the Team McChord Airmen were still able to provide worldwide airlift support. With the reopening of the runway, they can now continue to complete their mission from their home station.

“This is the world’s greatest airlift team and they have crushed the mission while being stationed away from home,” said Col. Scovill Currin, 62nd Airlift Wing commander. “I am thrilled to have all these Airmen and C-17’s back where they belong, and I know they will continue to provide the best airlift support in the Air Force.”

Some of the Airmen and C-17’s who had been temporarily assigned to other bases returned to Gray Army Air Field prior to the runway’s reopening.

