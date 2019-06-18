Hawktail playing Rialto Theater on July 20

Tacoma Arts Live presents newly acoustic string quartet Hawktail on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s historic Rialto Theater. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Hawktail‘s instrumental compositions have redefined roots music with blends of folk, rock, and old-time western. The group is comprised of bluegrass star Brittany Haas on fiddle, Paul Kowert, formerly of the Punch Brothers, on bass, Jordan Tice on guitar, and newest member Dominick Leslie on the mandolin.

Formerly known as Haas Kowert Tice, Hawktail’s official debut began with their 2018 album Unless. With the addition of Dominic Leslie, they found their unique foot-stomping sound, and have cultivated a devoted following ever since. Their performances have included the Strawberry Music Festival and Green Mountain Festival, playing with other legends of the bluegrass scene including Dustbowl Revival and the Steep Canyon Rangers.

Unless is full of original songs, and showcases the distinctive talents of each member. Using fiddle-tune melodies, walking baselines, and steady build ups of energy, their music demonstrates the creative fusion of styles and showmanship.Tice appreciates the complete sound that they were hoping to achieve: “there is kind of this mysteriousness about how it fits together, that I like.” The mix of studio and live recordings on this album extends beyond the speakers. It was created to be enjoyed in front of a live audience.

During the show, they’ll play the newest songs like, “Unless,” “In The Kitchen,” and “Abbzug.” Opening for Hawktail will be the Tacoma-based jazz/folk duo, The Happy Sinners.

Tickets to Hawktail are $19, $29, and $39 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, or visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online atwww.TacomaArtsLive.org.