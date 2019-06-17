The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council June 18 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of June 4, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #111421- #111425 in the amount of $239,804.22
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111473 – #111546 in the amount of $534,671.49 and Manual Check #111426 – #111429 in the amount of $7,750.00
    4. Ferry Queues (AB 2924) (Ordinance #1602)
    5. Implementation of NTSB Safety Recommendations on the Point Defiance Bypass (AB 2925) (Resolution #2925)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. New Items
    1. Steilacoom Blvd. Improvement Project, Change Order #1, ACI Inc. (AB 2927) (*)
    2. Pacific St./Washington St. Utility Improvement Project, Change Order #2 & Project Acceptance; Rodarte Construction (AB 2928) (*)
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  7. Executive Session
    1. Litigation

