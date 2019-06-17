Steilacoom Town Council June 18 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of June 4, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111421- #111425 in the amount of $239,804.22
- Approval of Claims Checks #111473 – #111546 in the amount of $534,671.49 and Manual Check #111426 – #111429 in the amount of $7,750.00
- Ferry Queues (AB 2924) (Ordinance #1602)
- Implementation of NTSB Safety Recommendations on the Point Defiance Bypass (AB 2925) (Resolution #2925)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Steilacoom Blvd. Improvement Project, Change Order #1, ACI Inc. (AB 2927) (*)
- Pacific St./Washington St. Utility Improvement Project, Change Order #2 & Project Acceptance; Rodarte Construction (AB 2928) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Executive Session
- Litigation
