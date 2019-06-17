Letter: No Stage

Submitted by Kerry Hills.

Why in the world is there any consideration being given for a stage at the Central Meadow?

I could understand if there was a need daily that maybe something permanent should be built but having been a part of many events more often than not temp stages are erected and taken down as needed.

The cost of a stage for maybe once a week for 12 weeks a year, when it is not raining or cold here in WA, does not seem to justify the cost of building a permanent stage?

If you have ever been to Bumbershoot you had to have seen all the temp stages that get built for the weekend and then are gone the following week which allows the space to be used for other activities the rest of the year.