Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night demolitions training Tuesday, June 18, at 6 a.m. through Wednesday, June 19, at 7 p.m. using demolitions. Training will occur during the day and nighttime hours. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.

