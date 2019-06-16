Stakeholder meeting scheduled to review land use and development code

A stakeholder meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 a.m. to provide an opportunity to review draft materials about the comprehensive update to Lakweood Municipal Code Title 18A (land use and development code). The meeting will be at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, on the first floor in the American Lake conference room.

At the meeting, attendees will be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the draft materials. The latest draft of 18A language is and will be available on the www.lakewood18A.org website as well as within Planning Commission and City Council meeting materials as they are published.