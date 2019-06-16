Bridge construction brings overnight I-5 ramp and lane closures to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – The new Berkeley Street overpass reached an important milestone this week as contractor crews finished setting the last 16 girders on the new bridge structure.

During the week of June 17, closures of the southbound Interstate 5 ramps to and from Berkeley Street and the existing Freedom Bridge will continue as crews install form work on the new bridge deck structure. During the closures, the Thorne Lane ramps and overpass will remain open.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, June 17

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Both directions of the Berkeley Street/Freedom Bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 18

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Both directions of the Berkeley Street/Freedom Bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 19

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both directions of the Berkeley Street/Freedom Bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, June 20

Northbound I-5 exit 122 to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday. Drivers will detour to Thorne Lane.

Drivers can expect to see overnight single lane closures each night next week, Monday through Thursday, on both directions of I-5 in the work zone between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Thorne Lane overpass work advances

The first set of bridge girders for one of two new Thorne Lane overpasses are scheduled to be installed during overnight hours of Friday, June 28. This work will require traffic in both directions of I-5 be reduced to a single lane and directed up and over the Thorne Lane ramps. Law enforcement will be in place to assist with traffic control. Lane closures on both directions of I-5 will be in place from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.