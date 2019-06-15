Steilacoom Town Administrator June 14 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 18, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – July 8, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – June 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2019 Farmers’ Market season starts on June 19th. The concerts are in downtown Steilacoom and are from 3 PM to 7 PM. (There will be no Market on July 3rd).

Summer Concerts:

The 2019 Summer Concert series kicks-off on June 26th with the First Corp band. Concerts are held at Pioneer Park in downtown Steilacoom and start at 6:30 PM. The 2019 schedule is the Town’s official website. No alcohol, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed in the park. If you bring an animal, it must be on a leash (not voice control) and well behaved in crowds. (There will be no Concert on July 3rd).

Public Safety:

Possession or Use of Fireworks Illegal in Steilacoom:

In 2009, the Town Council adopted ordinance 1456 amending the Steilacoom Municipal Code to make the possession and or use of fireworks illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500 respectively. Please be aware of the provisions and inform any family members, guests, or others of these regulations prior to their coming to Steilacoom to celebrate the 4th of July.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on storm pond vegetation removal including the removal of a tree that had fallen into the retention pond near the Public Safety building. The tree also damaged the pond’s perimeter fence. Additionally, the crew installed reflective road pavement markers damaged during the winter months; commenced painting stop bars and crosswalks throughout Town; and performed other tasks as assigned.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor continued installation of storm drainage and joint utility trenches. Work on the retaining walls is tentatively scheduled to commence June 17. Effective June 17, 2019, Steilacoom Boulevard will be closed at Hewitt Street. There will be no access to Steilacoom Boulevard from Madrona Point Lane. For safety and security reasons, Steilacoom Boulevard is closed to everyone except for individuals associated with the construction or individuals who live within the construction zone. This includes vehicles, bike riders, walkers, joggers, etc.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor worked on resolving punch list items and final restoration.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on Steilacoom Boulevard to extend conduits outside of the project limits connecting into our existing system; hung the Farmers’ Market banners; continued working on 1st Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; continued cleaning fire hydrants; jetted problem sewer lines throughout Town; completed the Water Use Efficiency Report and the Consumer Confidence Report as required by the Department of Health; inspected a water and sewer installation in the 110 block of Walnut Lane; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 200 block of Balch Street; inspected a backflow device installation in the 1400 block of Starling Street; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on landscaping at the Saltar’s Point Beach Park entrance and downtown areas; continued repairs of the irrigation systems; installed fall materials for various parks throughout Town; mowed parks and other facilities; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

2020 Census:

Planning and recruitment for the 2020 Census is currently underway. Once every decade, the federal government conducts a census of the entire population to count everyone in the United States and record basic information about them. Our nation’s founders believed this data was so important that they mandated the decennial census in the Constitution.

In 2020, for the first time ever, the U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses online and by phone. You can still complete the census by mail as well.

To find out additional information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov. Interested in working for the Census? Positions are currently available. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.