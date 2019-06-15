Mounts Road weigh station and Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 closed Monday night

DUPONT – Drivers who use the Mounts Road weigh station or Center Drive on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 near DuPont are advised to use an alternate route during overnight hours Monday, June 17.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the Center Drive and Mounts Road weigh station on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 for expansion joint repairs.

Once the on-ramp is closed Monday night, any vehicles parked overnight in the vicinity of the Mounts Road weigh station will not be able to use the on-ramp until it reopens Tuesday morning.

Updated Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.