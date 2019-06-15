Lakewood City Council to hear public testimony on West Pierce related Propositions

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the City Council will hear public testimony on West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s three Propositions coming before the voters on August 6, 2019.

Proposition No. 1 a replacement of the current Maintenance and Operations Levy, Proposition No. 2 returns the Regular Levy to the statutorily authorized rate and Proposition No. 3 returns the EMS levy to the statutorily authorized rate.

If you have comments about this matter and want them to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing, or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

The public hearing will take place at City of Lakewood, Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.