Year-End Celebration Recognizes Staff and Faculty Excellence

Clover Park Technical College’s Guided Pathways team hosted an end-of-year celebration event Tuesday afternoon to recognize the achievements of the 2018-19 academic year and honor staff and faculty award winners.

CPTC instructor Denise Quincy received one of the Excellence in Teaching Awards, which came with a check for $2,000 courtesy of the CPTC Foundation.

An ice cream sundae bar welcomed attendees to the McGavick Conference Center, where the Guided Pathway leadership team announced an assortment of awards. Associated Student Governmentstudent leader Quan Tran spoke about his positive experience as an international student at CPTC, and 10 staff and faculty members were announced as recipients MVP recognition and Amazon gift cards.

The Guided Pathways core team named Dean of Instruction Judy Loveless-Morris and Director of Institutional Research and Grants Samantha Dana as their MVPs, while the retention and completion committee recognized counselor Annemarie Solbrack and instructor Joseph Ortiz. The outreach and recruitment committee honored Dean of Student Success Dean Kelly and Manager of Outreach and Entry Services Micalah Pieper as their MVPS, and the student learning committee selected Interim Dean of Instruction Chris Chen Mahoney and instructor Kristin Copeland. The equity, diversity, and inclusion committee named administrative assistant Sheli Sledge and Web Content Manager Jessica Carey as their MVPS.

The event concluded with the announcement of five staff and faculty excellence awards, which included financial awards courtesy of the CPTC Foundation. A total of 30 staff and faculty members were nominated for the awards. Instructors DeWayne Grimes and Denise Quincy received the Excellence in Teaching Award, along with $2,000 each. The final three honors each included a $500 award. Lisa Beach received the Excellence in Service Award, while Bradley Nuxoll received the Excellence in Innovation Award, and Felicia Dennis received the Excellence in Inclusion Award. Finally, CPTC President Dr. Joyce Loveday offered special recognition to Vice President for Strategic Development and Foundation Executive Director Dr. Tawny Dotson for her leadership of the Foundation to achieve a $75,000, three-year fundraising goal in one year.

The Guided Pathways core team emphasized the positive work the college has completed during the 2018-19 academic year as well as the need to take time to celebrate achievements. As the college continues to implement Guided Pathways, the team plans to host two similar events during the 2019-20 academic year.

