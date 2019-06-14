Register Your Neighborhood for National Night Out

National Night Out Against Crime will return to University Place on Tuesday, Aug. 6 when friends and neighbors join forces with U.P.’s public safety personnel to prevent crime in their neighborhoods by fostering community-police connections.

For those of you who will not be hosting a neighborhood event, the City of University Place Police Department will host its kick-off event that night at the Civic Building Atrium from 4 to 6 p.m. After the open house, members of the U.P. Police Department, West Pierce Fire Department, City staff and City Council members will caravan on firetrucks, medic units and patrol cars to U.P. neighborhoods that have pre-registered their National Night Out activities.

If your neighborhood will be participating in National Night Out festivities, register now with the Police Department so your celebration can be added to the list of caravan stops. Neighborhoods are asked to host their events from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Call 253.798.3141 by July 26 to ensure that your neighborhood is added to the caravan schedule!