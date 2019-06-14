Public Hearing: American Lake – Lake Management District

The Lakewood City Council adopted Ordinance No. 712 on June 3, 2019, creating American Lake – Lake Management District No. 1. The City received 162 valid ballots from property owners by the May 28 deadline. The vote favored creating the district with 154 ballots for and 8 ballots opposed.

On Monday, July 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will act as a board of equalization and will hear objections to the special assessment roll for the Lake Management District. Objections to the proposed special assessment must be in writing, include clear grounds for objections, and must be filed with the City Clerk, Briana Schumacher (bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us), prior to the public hearing. Failure to so object shall be deemed to waive an objection. The hearing will take place in the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

The amount of money to be raised by special assessment to fund the Lake Management District is $237,663 over 10 years with an annual collection amount of $23,766. The assessment rate is $0.66/foot of lakefront property and will be assessed to each property annually for the duration of the district. The special assessment roll is available for public perusal at the office of the Director of Public Works Engineering, Lakewood City Hall, during regular business hours.

For more information, please contact Greg Vigoren, Engineering Services Manager, (253) 983-7771, gvigoren@cityoflakewood.us.