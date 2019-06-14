Pioneer Way East entrance to Swan Creek Park closed June 17-21

The Swan Creek Park entrance near Pioneer Way East and Waller Road East on the southeast side of Swan Creek will be closed during the day June 17-21 while crews remove gravel from a nearby sediment pond.

In addition to the entrance, all park property on the southeast side of Swan Creek will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during those dates. The rest of the park will remain open.

Crews will start staging equipment on June 12, but the park will remain open.

The sediment pond, which is located near the parking lot off Pioneer Way East, was designed to protect Pioneer Way East from flooding and reduce impacts to salmon when sediment removal takes place. Pierce County removes gravel from the pond every one-to-three years to ensure accumulated sediment does not cause problems downstream during high water flows.

Before the pond was built, Swan Creek would occasionally flood and close Pioneer Way East. The sediment pond provides additional water storage during storms and collects sediment to protect Pioneer Way East where it crosses over Swan Creek.

Pierce County will post signs at trailheads and on either side of the worksite informing park users of the maintenance work and closures. People in the park should use caution around the worksite and follow instructions from the crew.

Visit www.piercecountywa.org/SwanCrParkClosure to learn more about the work and get updates on the closure.