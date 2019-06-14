Kiwanis Club Awards Scholarships and Achievement Certificates

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap.

At the annual Kiwanis Club of Clover Park Scholarship and Awards Luncheon, scholarships and certificates of achievement were presented to graduating seniors at Harrison Prep, Clover Park High School, and Lakes High School.

Tim Stults, principal of Clover Park High School, with Clover Park seniors receiving a scholarship and recognition certificates.

Receiving $3,000 scholarship were Ramon Elijah Rafols from Harrison Prep, Susan Cossio Trujillo from Clover Park, and Nicholas Selberg from from Lakes High School.

Karen Mauer Smith, principal of Lakes High School, with Lakes seniors receiving a scholarship and recognition certificates.

Harrison Prep seniors receiving certificates of achievement were Ginger Chanfrau, Visual Arts, and Kenneth Prince, Vocal Music. From Clover Park High School, Cyphia Amadeo, Visual Arts, Caitlynne, Vocal Music, Hennia Blackwell, Instrumental Music, Georjina Soliai, Female Sportsmanship, and Ryan Nelson, Male Sportsmanship. Lakes High School seniors receiving recognition certificates were Tyler Cruz, Vocal Music, Nicolas Selberg, Instrumental Music, Jada Keister, Visual Arts, Baylee Blau, Female Sportsmanship, and Dorien Simon, Male Sportsmanship.

Assistant Superintendent for the Clover Park School District, Ron Banner, congratulated those receiving the scholarships and certificates of achievement. He also encouraged the seniors to “pay it back” to others as they continue on their life journeys. In the last 10 years, the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park has awarded $75,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from the Clover Park School District.

