Watershed Councils Welcome Your Participation

No matter where you live, you live in a watershed. All residents of Pierce County live in one of four watersheds:

Chambers-Clover Creek

Puyallup-White River

Nisqually River

Key Peninsula – Gig Harbor – Islands

No matter which one you call home, there is a way for you to get involved through your local Watershed Council.

Watershed Councils meet regularly to identify problems, develop plans and implement projects that aim to reduce and prevent water quality impacts from nonpoint sources of pollution. These sources included on-site septic systems, agriculture, forest practices, boats, stormwater, and other pollution sources. Watershed Councils are great venues for networking, information sharing, and coordination. By participating, you can bring additional background, local knowledge, and skills to the table. Everyone is welcome to attend!

To learn about watersheds or find out when the watershed councils meet and how to get involved, visit: www.piercecountywa.gov/1859/Watersheds

Or contact Krystal Kyer, Watershed Coordinator at (253) 798-2485 or via email.