Visitor Attendance on the Increase at TAM

With the opening of the new Benaroya Wing this January, Tacoma Art Museum has not only expanded its footprint physically, but it has also seen an increase of 15% in visitor admission numbers as compared to 2018.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this dramatic upswing,” notes David F. Setford, TAM executive director. “The numbers clearly show that people are starting to take notice of what is going on at Tacoma Art Museum. We anticipate this trend to only get stronger with our upcoming programs and exhibitions, especially our exhibition this fall featuring French Impressionist paintings and their impact on artists from the Pacific Northwest.”

Travel Tacoma reported all-time records of tourism in 2018 and Tacoma Art Museum’s current numbers align with this development. TAM will be hosting highly acclaimed community festivals this summer and fall which draw over 8,000 visitors from across the region. On August 10, TAM will partner with Washington State History Museum and Museum of Glass for IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Festival. This fall also marks the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration at TAM which draws large crowds from mid-October through November 3.

“At TAM, we strive to break down barriers to access art in as many ways as we possibly can. Through the generous support of donors and members, TAM has increased accessibility for our entire South Sound community through Free Neighborhood Nights by extending museum hours and remaining free to the public from 5 – 8 PM every Thursday,” said Setford. “Combined with our ambitious education programs, creative and hardworking staff, and strong community support, TAM is poised for tremendous growth in the year ahead.”

Starting July 1, TAM will be raising general admission to $18 for adults and $15 for students/seniors. All other rates and free access opportunities will remain the same.