Tell us what you think about a stage at Chambers Creek Regional Park Central Meadow

Local residents have two additional opportunities to attend an open house and provide comments on a possible stage in the Chambers Creek Regional Park Central Meadow.

The open houses, hosted by Pierce County Parks and Recreation, will be held on June 27, 2019 and August 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St W, University Place, Wash.

The June and August meetings will provide opportunities for the public to share their opinions and concerns regarding a possible stage in the park’s Central Meadow. In addition, attendees can meet the project team and provide their input about the concept plans that have been developed.

On May 21, the Parks staff and project team held the first open house regarding the Central Meadow stage study. An analysis and comparative information were presented. This information, along with public input gathered at the May meeting, was used to develop a series of concept plans which will be presented at the June 27 meeting.

For those who cannot attend in person, public comment is being collected by email (ChambersStageStudy@piercecountywa.gov) and via surveys that will be available on the project website at www.co.pierce.wa.us/6331/Chambers-Creek-Regional-Park-Stage-Study following each open house. The survey and the presentation materials from the June meeting will be available from June 27 through July 12.