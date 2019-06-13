Happening Friday: Northbound I-5 traffic shift in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 bridge across the Puyallup River will try again this Friday, June 14, to shift all lanes of northbound I-5 from East McKinley Way to Portland Avenue toward the Tacoma Dome side of the highway.

During the work, overnight drivers will see northbound I-5 reduced to a single lane from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road and intermittent rolling slowdowns. Lane closures will begin at 11:30 p.m. with all lanes reopening by 6 a.m. Saturday, June 15. The following overnight ramp closures will also occur:

Northbound I-5 exit 135 to State Route 167 will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

I-705, A Street and SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit 134 to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

During the morning commute of Saturday, June 15, northbound I-5 drivers will see lanes shifted and narrowed from 12 feet to 11 feet through the work zone. This traffic shift creates the necessary work zone to widen I-5 and repave a section of the original roadway.

Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time, adhere to the posted 50 mph speed limit, and give construction crews a brake.

Additional overnight ramp and lane closures are posted at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.