Join Lakewold Gardens Horticulturalist and hydrangea lover George Lasch for a tour (June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am) of Lakewold’s Hydrangea collection.

Lasch will explain the distinguishing traits between species, how best to care for the different types, and how to keep hydrangeas healthy and beautiful with proper pruning techniques.

Lakewold Gardens is located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.