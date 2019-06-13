DuPont Police Department’s Fight Against Crime Bash

On July 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Clocktower Park the DuPont Police Department is hosting its annual crime awareness community party: the “Fight Against Crime Bash”. All residents are invited to participate in the fun and learn how to make communities safer!

The Fight Against Crime Bash is designed to:

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships

Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts

Heighten crime and drug awareness

Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

“These types of party-atmosphere police open houses provide a great opportunity for connecting with, and educating the public. National Night Out is the preeminent anti-crime community event, but typically every law enforcement agency holds it on the same night. Our theme this year is ‘safety in partnerships’ and we want to hallmark the partnerships that make our community safer. So, in order to encourage maximum participation, we scheduled this year’s event on a different day than National Night Out. We are calling our DuPont-original event “Fight Against Crime Bash” and we invite everyone to come join us – enjoy fun, food, entertainment, and get to meet DuPont’s finest along with all of our important public safety partners,” said Police Chief Doug Newman.

There will be several special demonstrations, to include SWAT, Bomb Squad, K9, police drones, and military police vehicles on display. The event will include food provided by the Northwest Landing ROA, music by Wings & Things – a Paul McCartney tribute band, child ID booth, DuPont’s Largest Duck Race sponsored by CalPortland, and more!

Fight Against Crime Bash is proudly sponsored by the City of DuPont, DuPont Police Department, DuPont Fire Department, and the Northwest Landing ROA.

Info Sheet:

Event Poster: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2782

Clocktower Park address: 1400 Palisade Blvd. DuPont, WA, 98327

6:00 – 8:00 PM