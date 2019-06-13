Duck Daze Amazes

They came out in droves, some donning duck beaks and webbed feet, while others simply chose to act a bit ducky. But once again, Duck Daze did not disappoint, as scores of participants turned out amid mild temperatures on June 2 to march in or watch the parade and then enjoy all of the festivities afterward.

Market Square was alive with local vendors and lots of family-friendly activities, while Fire Station 31 personnel stayed busy with life jacket and bike helmet fittings in between showing off their big rigs and life-saving equipment.

This year’s event also featured a special new gallery in the Civic Building. The Imagine 2045 Gallery invited the public to take a trip down memory lane to remember where U.P. was in 1995, what it looks like today, and its potential for the future. City Council Members and City staff were on hand to engage with the public and encouraged them to look ahead and share their visions for U.P. in 2045.

Visitors to the gallery were invited to enroll in FlashVote, the quick-and-easy online survey tool where the public can share their ideas and visions for the City’s next 25 years as part of the Imagine 2045 campaign. Their input will help University Place leaders shape everything from economic development to infrastructure improvements in the City through 2045.