State funds $9.737 million for community heritage projects

Tacoma, WA — The Washington State Historical Society is pleased to announce that 36 projects across the state will receive funding in the 2019-2021 capital budget through the Society’s Heritage Capital Projects (HCP) program.

The HCP program will distribute $9.737 million in newly appropriated matching grants for projects in Washington communities. For every dollar of grant funds, grantees provide twice as much through community-supported fundraising efforts. The grants and matching funds support capital costs for public heritage projects, including restoring historic buildings, preserving archaeological sites, and building expansions or new facilities that provide preservation activities and exhibits.

Community Heritage Barn, Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum, photo courtesy of Harriet Weber.

“We are honored to play a role in building projects that support public access to Washington’s rich history. These grants result in an investment of state funds in numerous local communities,” said Lissa Kramer, Heritage Capital Projects manager for the Washington State Historical Society.

Projects receiving grants have passed a high threshold of eligibility and were ranked on their merits by a panel of history and preservation experts. Criteria for receiving a grant included the level of public access provided, history-related purpose, organizational capacity to operate the facility, and community engagement in the project. Eligible grantees include local and tribal governments, public development authorities, ports, and history-related nonprofits.

“When we dream dreams bigger than ourselves, we must have partners who help us reach them,” said Harriet Weber, executive director for the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum. “The Washington State Historical Society’s Heritage Capital Projects program has been a good partner for us for three large capital projects we have undertaken over the past fifteen years.Rehabilitation of the 1904 Reiman-Simmons House and the 1904 Pioneer Church were our first two. Then we undertook the ‘daddy’ of them all, our Community Heritage Barn. It’s a new construction building that fulfills several needs, including a research room and archive, kitchen, event space and a permanent exhibit area. We know our success is due in part to the help of this program, which has matched our community-raised funds and helped us realize our dreams,” Weber added.

Exhibitions at Quincy Valley Historical Society, photo courtesy of Harriet Weber.

The Legislature established the Heritage Capital Project program in 1995, and since then nearly ninety million dollars has been distributed to more than 350 projects across the state. To view the full list of new projects and funding levels for each project, go to www.washingtonhistory.org/files/library/2019-2021-heritage.pdf.

For more information about the Heritage Capital Project program, including when the next applications will be available, emailheritage.capitalprojects@wshs.wa.gov or call 253-798-5909.