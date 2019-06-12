SR 161/Meridian in South Hill to see overnight construction at 187th Street East

PUYALLUP – The finishing touches will soon be added to the recently widened intersection of State Route 161/Meridian Avenue and 187th Street East in Puyallup’s South Hill neighborhood.

Beginning Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 23, contractor crews working for a private developer will pave, install new signal arms, and install pavement markings.

Work hours are as follows:

Sunday through Thursday: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day;

Friday: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Travelers who use this intersection during overnight hours will see both directions of SR 161 reduced to a single lane in each direction and shifted in the intersection with law enforcement performing traffic control.

A private developer recently widened the intersection to add an additional left-turn lane on southbound SR 161 going to 187th Street East.

The dates could change due to weather sensitive work. Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time, and give construction crews a brake.

Funding for design, construction, permitting and WSDOT oversight were paid for by D.R. Horton.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.