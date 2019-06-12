Puget Sound Energy Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today presented Puget Sound Energy with the association’s “Emergency Recovery Award” for its outstanding power restoration efforts after back-to-back snow storms hit the state of Washington in February 2019.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Puget Sound Energy received the award during EEI 2019, the electric power industry’s premier annual conference.

In February, back-to-back snow storms swept across the state of Washington, resulting in 342,642 service outages in Puget Sound Energy’s territory. Due to their tireless work, Puget Sound Energy’s crews restored service to 100 percent of customers within six days after the storms.

“Puget Sound Energy is deserving of this award for its efforts to restore service quickly and safely in Washington after back-to-back snow storms,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “The dedication of Puget Sound Energy’s crews reflects our industry’s commitment to our customers, and I thank them for their tireless work.”

“Our customers depend on us to keep the lights on and the heat running,” said Booga Gilbertson, Senior Vice President of Operations at Puget Sound Energy. “Our top priority is to restore power safely and quickly, and to keep our customers informed. We’re honored to be recognized by EEI for our work.”