CPSD students earn diplomas, celebrate futures

More than 500 students received their diplomas at Clover Park School District graduations last week. Clover Park and Lakes high schools filled the Tacoma Dome with pride and anticipation, while Harrison Prep and Open Doors students walked across the stage at Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Center.

Student from Clover Park High School

Students from Lakes High School

Students from Harrison Prep

Student from Open Doors

The ceremonies featured big crowds, student speakers and musical performances before students received their diplomas and invitations to the next phase of their lives.

“Graduation is my favorite time of year,” said Superintendent Doug Kernutt. “It’s the point where you can see the work we do creating promising futures pay off as students complete their high school career and look to the future, whether that be in the college, workforce or military.”

CPSD graduates this year earned a total of more than $14.3 million in scholarships for college.