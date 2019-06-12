CPSD Board adds special meeting

The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will hold a semi-annual planning meeting/retreat Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 19, from 5 to 9 p.m.

On day one, a bus will pick up school board directors in front of the Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW in Lakewood) for a tour of the community. At 5:15 p.m., the bus will arrive at the Tillicum/American Lake Community Center at 14916 Washington Avenue SW in Lakewood for an equity activity. Agenda items for day two of the retreat include planning for the 2019-20 school year and review of the district improvement plan, accountability plan and board calendar.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District Superintendent’s Office at 253-583-5190.