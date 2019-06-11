The Kinsey Sicks performs during Tacoma Pride Festival

Ta­coma Arts Live presents The Kinsey Sicks at Tacoma’s historic Rialto Theater on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Their show titled, “Things You Shouldn’t Say,” will kick off the week-long Tacoma Pride Festival. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25; $2 from each ticket sold will benefit the Tacoma Rainbow Center.

The Kinsey Sicks formed 25 years ago when four friends from San Francisco had a life-changing epiphany at a Bette Midler concert. Performing their musical comedy variety shows all over the nation, they are now known as America’s Favorite “Dragapella” Beautyshop Quartet.

They have toured internationally and have been featured on television shows including RuPaul’s Dragrace, CBS Early Show, and BBC World News. The New York Times has referred to The Kinsey Sicks as, “the hottest ticket in town…taking the cabaret world by storm…voices sweet as birdsong.”

From the darkest days of the AIDS crisis to the era of Trumpism, these girls fight hatred and deceit with humor and heart by sharing their hilarious, inspiring and at times heartbreaking tale with songs titled, “Privilege,” “Don’t Be Happy, Worry,” And “Let it Gro.”

The men behind The Kinsey Sicks girls make up a group of activists with backgrounds of successful, professional careers. This includes working on the Clinton HIV policy in the 1992 presidential elections and raising over a hundred thousand dollars for AIDS fundraisers. The members have inspired many, both on and off stage, with their advocacy work for LGBTQIA communities.

The Kinsey Sicks: “Things You Shouldn’t Say,” is one of many events during Tacoma Pride Festival from July 12th – 21st. Before the show at Rialto, the Pride kick-off event will be held in the Pantages Theater Lobby at 4:30 p.m. on Friday July 12, the kick-off event all ages and free to the public.

Tickets for The Kinsey Sicks are on sale now for $25, $35, & $45. To purchase advance tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, or visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.