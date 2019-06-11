Starting this Week, Nourish Mobile Food Bank Service in Parkland

Submitted by Nourish Pierce County.

Nourish Pierce County’s newest mobile food bank site begins this week, June 12, at the Church for All Nations in Parkland (111 112th St E, Parkland). Every Wednesday, the mobile food bank will be outside the church from 4:30 to 6:30pm. If you know people in need of food in the Parkland and southern Tacoma area, please make sure they know about this new location.

Nourish Mobile Food Bank

The Nourish Pierce County mobile food banks are full-service food banks on wheels. They provide clients with the same amount of food as if they visited a brick and mortar food banks and they use the same self-select service model. With this newest site, Nourish now has eighteen mobile food bank sites around Pierce County.

Nourish Pierce County, formerly known as FISH Food Banks of Pierce County, is the oldest, largest food bank network, directly serving people in need in Pierce County.

To see operating dates and hours for all 25 Nourish food bank locations, visit: nourishpc.org/need-food/