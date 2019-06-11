Northbound I-5 traffic shift in Tacoma delayed

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 bridge across the Puyallup River were unable to successfully shift all lanes of northbound I-5 from East McKinley Way to Portland Avenue toward the Tacoma Dome side of the highway Friday night.

A late start in setting up lane and ramp closures would have meant crews could not complete all necessary work and reopen all lanes and ramps on time Saturday morning.

Weather permitting, crews will try again next Friday, June 14, to implement the northbound I-5 traffic shift. Atkinson Construction and the Washington State Department of Transportation will announce the construction schedule for this work once it is available.

Additional overnight ramp and lane closures are posted at www.TacomaTraffic.com.