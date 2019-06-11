JBLM conducts mortar and demolitions training June 12, 13

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar and demolitions training Wednesday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday, June 13, at 11:30 p.m using 60mm, 81mm and 120mm mortars and demolitions. Two JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training this week with mortars and demolitions. Training will occur during the day and nighttime hours. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.

