First Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension track installed on Stadium Way this week

This week the contractor will start installing the first track on the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension on Stadium Way south of Division Avenue. Currently, crews are removing asphalt in the center of the street. The contractor will install four, 300-foot strands of rail in this area on June 14. After laying the track, crews will pour concrete in this section. Then the “test track” will be inspected for two weeks.

Crews continue to build a traction power substation on the hillside along Stadium Way. They continue to install a stormwater system on Commerce Street. In the Stadium District, crews will return to N. 1st St. to do stormwater work. In Hilltop, the contractor will continue working on the water line on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 14th Street to 15th Street. In addition, crews are building foundations for the Link power poles along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at N. 1st Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Commerce Street and Stadium Way

When

Week of June 10

Where

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Avenue to G Street – southbound lane closure. The street will be open to two-way traffic during non-work hours, if possible.

Commerce Street from 7th Street to the 705 onramp – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th St. to S. 16th St. – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – lane restrictions.

Stadium Way from Broadway to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Ave.

Yakima Avenue at Division Avenue – intersection closed. Two-way traffic is maintained on Division Ave.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.