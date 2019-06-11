Evergreen Elementary, Lakeview Hope Academy earn new state education honors

Evergreen Elementary School and Lakeview Hope Academy have been honored as State-Recognized Schools for 2017-18 as part of statewide school recognition program. Both schools were honored for closing gaps and demonstrating improvement among student groups identified for support during the 2017-18 school year.

Top: Evergreen Elementary staff; Bottom: Lakeview Hope Academy staff

“Equity is an essential part of the work we do in Clover Park,” said Superintendent Doug Kernutt. “It’s rewarding to see two of our elementary schools receive recognition for the hard work they do every day to close opportunity gaps for students.”

The awards are part of a new state school recognition system developed as a collaboration between the State Board of Education, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.

This spring, 216 schools were recognized for demonstrating exemplary performance or making significant progress closing opportunity and achievement gaps.

Evergreen and Lakeview were honored during a ceremony in Olympia on June 6.