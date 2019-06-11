Escape From Prison Island

Submitted by Marianne Bull.

Author Colleen Frakes has many stories to tell about growing up on the island where McNeil Island Correctional Center was located and where both her parents worked. In her graphic novel book, she relates some unusual history of McNeil Island, and tales of haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

This personal story ties in well to the recent exhibition about the McNeil Island facility held at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma. While that exhibit is now closed, you can find out more good stories during the Library Speaker Series coming up on Friday, June 14 where Colleen will be the next featured speaker.

This event will be held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive in Steilacoom at 3:00. Friends of the Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.