Planning Commission to consider proposed updates to four community plans

The Pierce County Planning Commission will consider proposed updates to the Frederickson, Mid-County, Parkland-Spanaway-Midland and South Hill community plans at public meetings over the next few months.

Community plans provide direction on how growth and development will occur. The plans address topics such as zoning, transportation, the look and feel of the community, and access to services and amenities.

Community planning is especially important as the housing market heats up in the area and about 60,000 more people are projected to move to Pierce County’s unincorporated communities between 2010 and 2030.

Using community feedback gathered over the last few years, Pierce County and the Land Use Advisory Commissions for the four areas have drafted updates to the plans and development regulations.

Planning Commission meetings

The Planning Commission will hold two public meetings about each plan. The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Mid-County: The June 18 meeting will be held at the Pierce County Skills Center, 16117 Canyon Road E in Puyallup. The June 25 meeting will be held at the Pierce County Annex, 2401 S 35th St. in Tacoma.

South Hill: The July 9 meeting will be held at Emerald Ridge High School, 12405 184th St. E in Puyallup. The July 17 meeting will be held at the Pierce County Annex.

Frederickson: The July 23 meeting will be held at the Pierce County Skills Center. The July 30 meeting will be held at the Pierce County Annex.

Parkland-Spanaway-Midland: The Aug. 6 meeting will be held at Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S in Tacoma. The Aug. 13 meeting will be held at the Pierce County Annex.

There will be an informational open house prior to each meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. where attendees can view displays and talk to Pierce County staff. An online version of the open house is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

Public comment accepted

Verbal and written comment will be accepted at the first meeting for each plan. Written comment will also be accepted at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

“Community members should continue to provide feedback as the update process continues through 2019,” said Dennis Hanberg, Pierce County Planning and Public Works director. “This feedback is crucial to ensure the final plans reflect the character, vision and goals of each community.”

After considering public testimony and amendments proposed by Planning Commission members, the Planning Commission will submit its final recommendation on each plan to the Pierce County Council.

The council will then set and hold hearings, determine whether to adopt the proposed changes for each plan, and set an effective date for the final plans.

Land Use Advisory Commission meetings continue

The Land Use Advisory Commission meetings for each plan will continue through June.

After considering public testimony and amendments proposed by commission members, each commission will submit a final recommendation to the Pierce County Planning Commission prior to the Planning Commission’s meetings on the plan and the Pierce County Council.

Pierce County staff will update the staff reports and draft plans to show the Land Use Advisory Commissions’ amendments prior to the first Planning Commission meeting for each area. These documents are available at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate.

Check the meeting calendar and sign up for meeting updates at www.piercecountywa.gov/cpupdate. To learn more about the proposed updates, community members can call the Community Plans Hotline at 253-798-2799 or via email or send a letter to Pierce County Planning and Public Works, Attn: Long Range Planning, 2401 S. 35th St., Suite 2, Tacoma, WA 98409.