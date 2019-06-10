Outstanding Steilacoom High Grads receive thousands in local SHEF scholarships!

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation.

The Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation or SHEF is proud to announce the awarding of 26 scholarships to 22 exceptionally worthy Steilacoom High School students this past week.

The very happy scholarship winning graduates!

SHEF is a non profit organization that was founded in 1993 and since that time frame has awarded over $345,000 in scholarships. This year SHEF has awarded over $25,000. The money SHEF awards is donated by individuals and organizations in our communities.

Students must meet various criteria to apply and also attend an in person interview.

This year, 2019, everyone who applied received a scholarship!

Much congratulations to all these wonderful students!

Alexandra Potter, Abigail Miller, Marco Santonil, Emily McGann, Kyle Miyazono, Aylish Turner, Tatianna Neufeld, Kelly Cabage, Brennah Onosai, Crystal Wan, Olivia Woo, Leon Wan, Aira Oranga, Dylan Granum, Jamie James, Cyan Leder, Jasmine Lopez, Mya Marion, Broghan Zimmerman, Josiah Hampton, Julia Nielson, Iyanna White.

All of us on the SHEF Board as well as as the sponsors and our entire communities of Steilacoom and Dupont are proud of you and look forward to your continued success!