LeMay Motorcycle Days

If you love two-wheeler beauties as much as vintage four-wheel vehicles, you are in luck.

Beginning on Father’s Day weekend (June 13-23, 9 am-5 pm), Marymount Motorcycle Week features an indoor display of more than 200 vintage and specialty motorcycles, an AHRMA-sanctioned vintage motorcycle trials course on Saturday, an outdoor cruise-in, a Motorcycle Soccer exhibition game, and a special performance by the Seattle Cossacks Stunt Drill Team, as well as a display from the Pacific Northwest Museum of Motorcycling. The heavy-hitter all-stars of motorcycle history like BMW, BSA, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha, and more will be highlighted during this special week for automotive and motorcycle enthusiasts.



General Admission: $15/person, FREE Admission to Foundation Members. Food booths on-site 10-3p.



To Buy Tickets, More Info or Questions: www.lemaymarymount.org 253.272.2336.



More Event Info at: www.lemaymarymount.org/marymount-motorcycle-week

Marymount is located at 325 152nd St E, Tacoma, WA 98445.