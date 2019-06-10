Lakewood opposes restoration of Amtrak Cascades until safety improvements are made

The Lakewood City Council opposes the restoration of the Amtrak Cascades line on the Point Defiance Bypass route until all of the safety recommendations adopted by the National Transportation Safety Board are implemented.

That was the message sent this week by the city of Lakewood to the Secretary of Transportation, Federal Railroad Administration, federal and state legislators, the state Department of Transportation, Amtrak, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Sound Transit and others.

At its regular meeting June 3, 2019 the City Council adopted a resolution voicing opposition to running trains at 79 miles per hour through Lakewood without making the 26 safety recommendations outlined by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on May 21, 2019.

The safety recommendations are the result of the NTSB’s investigation into the Dec. 18, 2017 derailment of Amtrak passenger train 501 just south of the city of DuPont. That derailment caused the death of three people, injuries to 57 passengers and crew members and eight motorists traveling in Interstate 5 below the train trestle.

The NTSB is an independent federal agency charged by Congress with investigating significant transportation incidents in the United States, including on railways and highways.

At the conclusion of its investigation into the Amtrak train 501 derailment, the agency approved 53 findings that it said contributed to the incident.

Those findings included the need for positive train control on the route. The derailment likely would not have occurred had the train and railroad been outfitted with a fully operational PTC system, according to the NTSB findings. That’s because the system would have stopped the 78-mile per hour train before it entered the 30-mile per hour curve where it derailed.

The investigation determined the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) was in part to blame for the derailment because the agency failed to provide effective mitigation for this hazardous curve just south of DuPont.

The train’s engineer did not receive adequate training before operating the inaugural run of the new service, according to the NTSB report.

The report also cited the state Department of Transportation and its decision to start the revenue service without being assured the safety certification and verification was complete to the level determined in a preliminary hazard assessment.

The Federal Railroad Administration was also at fault for allowing railcars to run on the route that did not meet regulatory strength requirements to be used in revenue passenger service. This resulted in the loss of “survivable space” and severe damage to the railcars which failed to provide protection for the cars’ occupants, resulting in passengers being ejected from the train.

The 26 safety recommendations outlined in the NTSB report were directed to the Secretary of Transportation, the Federal Railroad Administration, the United States Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services working group, the state Department of Transportation, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Amtrak and the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit).

These recommendations would improve passenger rail travel and prevent future tragedies of this type from occurring.

As such, the city of Lakewood fully supports implementation of all 26 recommendations and opposes restoration of the Amtrak Cascades services to the Point Defiance Bypass route until above named agencies fully implement these recommendations.

Read the full council resolution and exhibits.