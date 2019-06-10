Ken Witkoe announces run for Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Voters for Ken Witkoe.

Ken Witkoe has announced his candidacy for Lakewood City Council position #6. Witkoe is an instructor of Communications Technologies at Bates Technical College and is seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Marie Barth who is retiring after serving 8 distinguished years on the Lakewood City Council.

Ken Witkoe

“Does a safe city with clean beautiful parks, a business-friendly environment that provides livable family wages and embraces the very best of diverse cultures sound like a great place to live? Yes? Well, I agree. And that’s why I have decided to run for Lakewood City Council”, Witkoe says.

Witkoe has spent decades involved in numerous community and civic activities – like becoming a commissioned reserve deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and later a reserve officer in the newly formed reserve program with the Lakewood Police Department. He is currently a member of the Lakewood Public Safety Advisory Committee, Clover Park School District CTE Visual Communications Pathway Advisory, and the Pierce County Careers Connection Festival Advisory Committee. He is a past member of the Pierce County Criminal Justice Task Force, Lakewood Arts Commission, Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children (CASA), and past youth football, baseball, and basketball coach.

“Public safety is my number one priority! My goal is to help Lakewood become an even safer city. As your next elected Lakewood City Council member, I will also make economic development a central focus. Lakewood is taking great steps towards creating attractive neighborhoods, a vibrant downtown with activities of arts, cultural experiences, and a welcoming environment for businesses. I pledge to continue this work in the most fiscally responsible ways to achieve the goals the citizens of Lakewood desire and deserve.

Ken and his wife Grace, a teacher in the Tacoma Public Schools district, have been married for 36 years and have two children and four grandchildren.

A kickoff breakfast fundraiser will be held at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the Old Country Buffet in Lakewood Towne Center. Please go to Ken’s campaign Facebook page at www.facebook.com/votersforkenwitkoe/ for more information or to RSVP.