CPSD Spotlights: Ginger Chanfrau and Steve Kirk

Ginger Chanfrau was one of 36 seniors who received their diploma at the Harrison Prep graduation Thursday night. In the fall, she will begin her college career at the DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond. She aspires to be an animator.

“I’ve always liked creating little stories and characters,” she said.

Ginger’s mom worked in theater when she was growing up and being around that world pushed her toward an interest in film. Her love of art and drawing makes animation a perfect fit.

She was president of the Harrison Prep Art Guild this year. She said her favorite class was literature. “I enjoyed looking at how you can view stories from different perspectives,” she said.

Congratulations to Ginger and all of the more than 550 graduates in Clover Park School District this year! The future is here!

Mann P.E. Teacher Steve Kirk

He has spent 27 years in the Mann gym helping students compete and work on their physical fitness.

“I’ve seen a lot here,” he said. “I like connecting with the kids, being a positive role model and giving them a place to express themselves away from papers and pencils.”

In addition to his classroom responsibilities, Steve coaches a little bit of everything, including serving as the head coach for boys and girls soccer and track and field. He entered education as a history major but found physical education to be his true calling.

“The interesting thing about P.E. is that kids who don’t necessarily excel in the classroom often do in my class,” he said. “It gives them a chance to shine and be leaders in a different setting. I get to see another side of students who struggle to stay focused in their other classes.”

Steve enjoys working with the kids and adults at Mann. “We have a great mixture of teachers,” he said. “The staff here is always looking out for what’s best for our students.”

