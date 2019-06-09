Timeless Tacoma Treasures hosting Flower Show

Timeless Tacoma Treasures will host the Tacoma Garden Club’s 2019 Garden Club of American Flower Show on Wednesday, June 12 (11:30 am-5 pm) and Thursday, June 13 (9:30 am-3 pm).

The Tacoma Garden Club promotes gardening in the community through education and action in the areas of horticulture, conservation, sustainability, floral arts, photography and civic improvement.

The purpose of a flower show is threefold:

to set standards of artistic and horticultural excellence;

to broaden knowledge of horticulture, floral design, conservation, photography and other related areas;

and to share the beauty of a show with fellow club members and with the public.

The should will take place at Court House Square, Fourth Floor, 1102 A Street, Tacoma, WA.